Ticketless parking fines to remain despite Minister's plea for change

DRIVERS across Armidale will continue to receive ticketless parking fines, despite a request from NSW Finance Minister Courtney Houssos to revert to on-the-spot tickets.
Earlier this month, Ms Houssos urged Armidale Regional Council to rethink how it issued parking fines, arguing the ticketless system was ineffective and unfair.
Armidale is one of 48 councils across NSW that issues ticketless infringement notices.
Ms Houssos has now stopped new councils signing up to the ticketless system, introduced in 2020.
In her letter to respective councils, Ms Houssos argued the ticketless notices meant a driver could receive multiple parking infringements before receiving a notification via post or the Service NSW app.
It also made it difficult for an offending driver to gather evidence if seeking a review, and the system reduced the impact of a fine to act as an immediate deterrent and influence behaviour.
Ms Houssos wants rangers to issue on-the-spot, written notification to drivers, such as a small pre-printed card on a windscreen, when issuing a fine.
"I believe these commonsense changes ensure the parking fine systems function in a fair and transparent way and meets community expectations," Ms Houssos said.
"The current implementation of the ticketless parking system has eroded trust in the parking fine system.
"Providing immediate notification to drivers is the right thing to do and is an important first step to restoring community trust in the administration of the fines system."
An Armidale Regional Council spokesperson said there was no intention of reverting to written notices, however, "future operations are dependent on changes to relevant legislation and, if required, Armidale would comply".
Council currently employs one full time ranger to patrol timed parking spots in the city.
In the past financial year, Council reaped $232,681 in fines from 1226 issued parking infringements.
Off-street restricted parking and time limited street parking are currently in areas from Dumaresq Street to Barney Street, and Markham Street to Taylor Street.
Parking restrictions also apply outside all schools in Armidale. Offending drivers could be fined up to $300 and lose points.
