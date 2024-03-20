Seasons of New England returns to Uralla

Seasons of New England is set to get underway on March 23 with a return home to Hampden Park in Uralla.
The event will bring together more than 100 makers, creators and producers from right across the New England.
The only event of its kind, the Expo showcases the unique character of the New England, through the products that are made here and the wonderful people who make them.
It will be open between 9am and 5pm at Hampden Park, on the corner of King and Maitland Streets.
A concept that has been championed for over 10 years now, it first got underway in 2014 when Tara Toomey decided to create a showcase event that celebrated exclusively, all the products that were made in the New England region.
"I was inspired to develop Seasons of New England after witnessing small local businesses operating in the larger 'market' economy," Seasons of New England director Ms Toomey said.
"Time and time again, they were forced to compete with larger businesses in terms of price rather than the quality and craftsmanship of their product. And they were getting lost, they weren't being valued and it was hurting our local economy.
"This led to our first Seasons of New England Expo, an inclusive event where local producers, makers and artisans were able to come together to sell their products."
There were 54 businesses in that first expo in 2014 which attracted a crowd of more than 3000 people. Last year more than 100 businesses took part and 7000 people attended.
"Fast forward to 2024 and Seasons of New England has expanded to include the annual expo, an online store, unique dining experiences and our very own retail space in Uralla," Ms Toomey said.
The Expo event operates a fully licensed bar, live local music all day and free kids activities.
Following the Expo, a community barbecue will be held to ensure everyone has something delicious to eat before the Uralla Arts Lantern Parade gets underway and a local band rounds out the evening with some great tunes, with the day wrapping up around 9.30pm.
Stephen Dobson of Dobson's Distillery is a regular stallholder and said the Seasons of New England was the premier festival celebrating the New England region.
"Since we started our distillery 18 years ago, New England has transformed into a true mix of Australia that's now one of the country's best hidden gems," Mr Dobson said.
"Seasons of New England gives the community the opportunity to come together and celebrate the vibrancy, craftsmanship and innovation that makes this region such a fantastic place to visit, and live."
"And the best part? It's right on your doorstep."
Entry is $5 for people over 14 and tickets available at the gate. Kids are free.
For more information on Seasons of New England visit www.seasonsofnewengland.com.au
