NECOM hits the high notes as eisteddfod turns 40

THE Armidale Eisteddfod turns 40 this year and the committee has been busy preparing for the event, which starts on May 15.
Entries close on Friday, March 22.
Each year, the eisteddfod starts with a music composition presentation and workshop, a prelude to the main program.
NECOM members coordinate the presentation and workshop, with the latter being held at the Old Teachers' College to a full audience.
It is a way for senior students to showcase their works and receive feedback in preparation for their HSC.
The main competition program runs from Wednesday, May 15 through to Sunday, June 16.
"The Armidale Eisteddfod continues to be supported by sponsors, volunteers and competitors and those in the community who would like to participate in any of those roles can find information on the eisteddfod website," publicist Caroline Chapman said.
"Choir night and band night are always popular events along with the New England Championship, and the gala concert which this year will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2pm, at the Old Teachers' College concluding the program for 2024."
A variety of ages and abilities is catered for within the sections on offer for speech and drama, voice and music.
The eisteddfod attracts entrants from the local area as well as neighbouring towns.
According to committee president Elizabeth Peach, "The Armidale Eisteddfod continues to be one of the major eisteddfods in the North West and an important performance opportunity for musicians in our community.
With the majority of the program catering for young musicians, the eisteddfod also offers sections for mature performers.
"We are fortunate to live in a city that values and supports the arts and are grateful for the continued sponsorship by individuals and local businesses, as well as the efforts of our many volunteers who keep the eisteddfod going year after year, without the need for government funding. It is a true community event."
Most of the eisteddfod events are held in the Old Teachers' College auditorium.
Admission ranges from $3 for a child's single session up to $40 for an adult's season ticket. Family passes for the duration of the eisteddfod are $80 which means the whole family can attend as many sessions as they wish prior to the gala concert.
The gala concert is $5 for children and $10 for adults. A full pricelist and program can be found on the Armidale Eisteddfod website.
