The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property

Saving cinema isn't up to university

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
March 18 2024 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a while since it was revealed the University of New England will step back from it's lease of the Belgrave Cinema after 30 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.