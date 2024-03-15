'It is just hair': group shave head for friend battling cancer

"At the end of the day it is just hair, given freely, with love and with joy for a good cause," said Tanya Day, who is one of four people shaving their hair to support their friend Meegan Cunningham.
Ms Cunningham, is currently battling against breast cancer - diagnosed shortly before Christmas - and is expected to be unable to work for eight to 12 months, while undergoing treatment in Coffs Harbour and Armidale.
To help reduce her financial stress (travel and accommodation costs for treatment, and mortgage expenses) and allow her to concentrate on getting well, a group of friends and colleagues from a local Armidale school, plan to raise money for Ms Cunningham.
Will Winter, Claire Blakester and Steve Breese are joining Ms Day - who organised the event - in shaving their heads, and beard, to support their friend
Ms Day said cancer is really hard to deal with and touches so many people.
"It does feel really nice to be able to do something positive to help Meegs and support her," she said. "Obviously we're raising money, but also by shaving my head I can support her so that she's not alone in losing her hair and and feeling different."
Ms Day said fundraisers like this are a wonderful way to bring the community together in a safe, inclusive, and fun show of support, both for the people suffering with the disease and their family and friends.
"Life is full of adversity, and it is okay to have conflicting feelings in these challenging times," she said.
"It is nice to know that the community is there supporting you, sharing their combined strength, and giving freely.
"I am not particularly comfortable with the idea of being bald, but there are times in life when we need to put our discomfort aside, be brave and step forward for something greater than ourselves. To be brave, to stand out, to face fears and to do it together."
The group will be shaving their heads at The Armidale Bowling Club on Monday, March 25 at 5.30pm.
Raffle Tickets and Silent Auction available on the night - sponsered by Welding Rod Fabrications; Robins Kitchen; The Body Clinic; Mark Reynolds Sports.
To make a donation visit tinyurl.com/2krdz8y9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.