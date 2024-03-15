TAS students impress in Kids Lit Quiz Australia event

A team of students from The Armidale School are headed to the national championships of the Kids Lit Quiz Australia, after winning a regional heat in Armidale on Monday, March 11.
Year 6 and 7 TAS students took home first and second place at the the event held at Armidale City Public School, which featured schools from across the region at the event.
A love of reading a broad range of literature paid dividends for the students.
TAS Year 7 student, Leo Thavapalasundaram, said the teams faced twelve rounds of questions in the heat.
"Each one on a different category, some of which were gangs, water, hideouts, mythology, characters and survival," he said. "
You also get to nominate a category to earn double points."
Year 6 student, Darya Samadi, said it was a team effort.
"We all like to read different types of books, so we were always hopeful that someone on the team will know the answer," she said.
"What I liked most is that everyone from TAS got to pick a book to take home because each team won an event."
No doubt there will be plenty of reading to be done by Leo, Darya and their teammates Sarah Chittenden (Year 6) and Henry Evans (Year 7), ahead of the national final at the State Library of NSW in Sydney on Monday, June 3, where they will be competing against up to 16 teams from all over Australia.
"At the end of each round the quizmaster would ask us a question from a national final and a lot of them were quite hard, and if you got it correct you won five dollars," said Leo. "But at least we know what we need to study for, it's going to be quite a challenge."
The winners of the national final in Sydney will head to Canberra in July, where they will take on some of the most avid young readers from around the globe at the world finals.
