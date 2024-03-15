The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

TAS students impress in Kids Lit Quiz Australia event

Updated March 15 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale School's Kids Lit Quiz Australia national championship team. Picture supplied
The Armidale School's Kids Lit Quiz Australia national championship team. Picture supplied

A team of students from The Armidale School are headed to the national championships of the Kids Lit Quiz Australia, after winning a regional heat in Armidale on Monday, March 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.