Eyes have it | Cataract surgery the most common across Northern Tablelands

AGE and climate change are wreaking havoc on eyes across the Northern Tablelands, with cataract surgery becoming the most common procedure performed in the district's public hospitals.
Double the number of cataract removals were performed at Moree Hospital between October and December 2023, compared with the same time last year, latest data shows.
Armidale and Tamworth hospitals reflected the same trend, while at Inverell hospital, the only surgery performed there over the past three months was cataract removal.
The data has just been published by the Bureau of Health Information, which monitors the performance of state hospitals.
It compared a number of surgeries between October and December 2023 to the same quarter in 2022.
Cataract surgery was by far the most common procedure performed in Moree, Armidale, Inverell and Tamworth hospitals.
Cataracts are a clouding of the lens of the eye. Ageing and exposure to UV sunlight are the main causes of cataracts, which develop slowly over the years.
Surgeons performed 122 cataract extractions at Armidale hospital between October and December 2023, a 30 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2022.
There were 54 cataract removals performed at Inverell Hospital (the only surgery performed there between October and December 2023).
At Moree Hospital, the number of cataract removals performed was 21, or double the number from the 2022 quarter.
Tamworth hospital notched 253 cataracts extractions, up 33 per cent.
Armidale was the fourth most common hospital in its peer group for cataract extraction, beaten only by Shellharbour, Grafton and Murwillumbah.
Tamworth hospital performed the most number of cataract surgeries, followed by Armidale (122), Inverell (54) and Moree (21).
Knee replacements performed at Armidale doubled from 12 in October to December 2022 to 24 replacements in the last quarter of 2023.
General surgery performed at the hospital fell by 72 per cent.
At Moree, the only other surgeries performed were five procedures to remove the gall bladder.
There were 39 cystoscopies (an examination of the bladder) performed at Tamworth hospital between October and December 2023, the second most popular surgery there.
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker said the district maintained a steady increase in surgical activity across all urgency categories in the October to December 2023 quarter, compared with the same quarter in 2022.
"It's extremely encouraging to see our strategy in delivering world-class healthcare for every patient every time is evident in the latest release of hospital performance data," Ms McCosker said.
"Our district saw an 8.9 per cent increase overall in planned surgeries performed during the quarter, totalling 7210.
"It's fantastic to see such an increase to 86 per cent, in the number of patients who received their planned surgery on time, a testament to the dedication of our staff and the strategies employed to reduce the number of patients exceeding the recommended timeframe for their planned procedure."
At the end of the final 2023 quarter, across the district, there were 303 fewer semi-urgent patients awaiting planned surgery, a reduction of 14.4 per cent, compared with the same quarter in 2022.
"The district has been very successful in its recent recruitment efforts, and we're excited to welcome those coming to our regional and rural facilities in the coming months," Ms McCosker said.
"I acknowledge the strains on our staff at the moment. I want to reassure the community we are working very hard to bring more people to our regions with generous incentive offers and relocation payments."
The bureau published other key findings across NSW. These included:
