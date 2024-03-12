The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Probationary constable returns to his home beat

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated March 12 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Corcoran, who has just joined Armidale Police after graduating from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn.
Shannon Corcoran, who has just joined Armidale Police after graduating from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn.

PROBATIONARY police constable Shannon Corcoran has pounded the pavements of Armidale before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.