Probationary constable returns to his home beat

PROBATIONARY police constable Shannon Corcoran has pounded the pavements of Armidale before.
Constable Corcoran was born and raised in the city and says he was very fortunate to be placed in his hometown after graduating from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn.
"I feel working in a country region will provide that extra opportunity to not only work closely but be personally involved in the community," Constable Corcoran said.
He is one of two probationary constables to be deployed to the Northern Tablelands, bringing the number of new police officers to the area in the past three years to 94.
"From a young age I have always had an interest in the NSW Police Force, but it took me gaining more life experience to believe I could do it," Constable Corcoran said.
"I also have a passion for helping others and I want to be able to provide the community with assistance.
"The NSW Police Force provides such a wide variety of career paths for the future."
Constable Corcoran spent 16 weeks on campus at the academy in Goulburn and will continue to study part-time for the next 42 weeks while working as a probationary constable here in Armidale.
Some of the duties he will attend while working at Armidale Police Station include domestic disputes, thefts, assaults and regular patrols.
Constable Corcoran believes good communication skills will be the most important attribute while dealing with these issues.
"Through communication police officers can build and develop positive relationships within their community," Constable Corcoran said.
"Another attribute that a police officer needs to have would be treating people with respect, kindness and fairness no matter the situation."
He says any young person thinking about joining the NSW Police Force should "just go for it".
"Especially as an older recruit, I believe if someone has the passion and strive to become a police officer they shouldn't doubt themselves and believe they can achieve it," Constable Corcoran said.
Fellow probationary constable Lukasz Krzysztofiak has joined the team at Inverell Police Station, where he will perform duties similar to Constable Corcoran.
