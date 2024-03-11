Rotary ahead of the pack in helping children in care

BACKPACKS containing everything from toothbrushes to T-shirts are helping children across the New England negotiate first steps into care.
Eighty six children from Armidale, Inverell and Glen Innes have just received their bags from Pathfinders, a non-for profit organisation that provides out-of-home care to children.
The backpacks were donated to Pathfinders by the Rotary Club of Walcha.
"These are emergency backpacks containing items for children going into care, who often have nothing of their own," organiser of the backpacks and Rotary member, Lois Hoare, said.
"The backpacks include things such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, pyjamas, T-shirts and pens and pencils for school and cuddly toys for the younger children."
Walcha schoolboy Simon began the backpack project when he was aged just eight, in 2020.
His parents took in foster children. Simon noticed many children came without their own familiar possessions to comfort them.
That year, the eight-year-old decided to forego birthday presents and create his JUST 4 U BACKPACKS project, raising about $11,000.
For his efforts, Simon was nominated for a prestigious 7 News Young Achievers Award.
Pathfinders, Challenge and the NSW Family and Community Services all got on board with Simon's project, distributing the initial backpacks to needy children.
Rotary now runs the project and nominated it for a community grant. The goal is to raise $25,000 a year to continue to provide the backpacks.
To date Rotary has distributed about 500 backpacks to children in need across the New England and beyond.
Ms Hoare said the backpacks were making a difference to many children and called on the community to get behind the project.
"We'd like this to become an ongoing, annual project," Ms Hoare said.
Pathfinders national director of child, youth, and family, Courtney Pay, said the simple gesture of receiving a backpack filled with personal items could have a lasting positive effect on a child's self-esteem and resilience.
"Sadly, the majority of young people that enter out-of-home care arrive with nothing but the clothes on their back," Ms Pay said.
"It [the backpacks] serve as a powerful reminder they are valued, loved and supported by their community.
"Such acts of kindness can improve their mental health and bring them comfort during difficult times."
A similar project, Backpacks 4 VIC Kids, is operating in Victoria.
If you would like to donate, visit donations.rawcs.com.au/80-2020-21.
