Deni Mckenzie's 'NED' tells the story of J. Sadlier, the man who stopped Ned Kelly.

Armidale author Deni Mckenzie will host a book launch on Thursday, March 21 at the Lodge Theatre to celebrate her new work 'NED'.
The book focuses on the life of Ms Mckenzie's great grandfather, John Sadlier, a superintendent of the Victorian police force, who was heavily involved in the chase for the Kelly gang in 1879.
Ms Mckenzie, who received an Order of Australia medal in 2023 for services to Armidale and Uralla and has written previously about artistic personalities in Armidale with her book Jewels of New England, turned her literary hand to the subject of Australia's most famous bushrangers to in order to "dispel a few myths".
Ms Mckenzie has captured words from John Sadlier's book Recollections, first printed in 1913 and now out of print, and includes photos of the Queensland Native Trackers, as well as her great grandfather.
"I'm not sure how many people out there would be particularly familiar with the story of John Sadlier, or any of the members of the Victorian police force who were tasked with stopping the Kelly gang, but it's a fascinating history," said Ms Mckenzie.
"John actually started his career at the Ballarat goldfields where he recognised the inequities of the miner's licence system.
"He was a hardworking and systematic policeman who was involved with much bush work and gold escort duties."
Ms Mckenzie said it was on being promoted to superintendent that he became involved in the pursuit of Ned Kelly and his gang.
"He took over command of the siege and refused permission for officers to rush the hotel as he was concerned indiscriminate fire would potentially injure officers," she said.
"He was also responsible for arranging medical attention to the wounded Ned Kelly, assured him that he would have every care and attention and spoke sympathetically to him in confinement."
Ms Mckenzie is publishing the book under her maiden name DM Sadleir, and said the story of her great grandfather tells the other side of the Kelly tale which didn't end at the last stand at Glenrowan.
"In 1881 the Victorian Government set up a commission to investigate the efficiency of the police and the circumstances preceding and attending the Kelly outbreak," she said.
"John was admonished and moved to the bottom of the superintendent's seniority list."
Ms Mckenzie's book 'NED' will launch on Thursday, March 21 at the Lodge Theatre, Armidale.
