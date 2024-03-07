New England farmers sought in fight against burping sheep | Watch the video

SHEEP across the Northern Tablelands may soon tuck into a diet of red seaweed and Canola oil in a bid to curb their high-emissions burping.
Controlled studies conducted by researchers at The University of New England have already shown such a diet could reduce livestock burps by 88 per cent.
Now they are hoping to replicate that success in the paddock, making the diet commercially viable for farmers.
On Thursday, March 7 about 100 producers and other guests from across the New England took part part in a Producer Day at UNE.
Six experts from the National Sheep Methane Project spoke at the field day, which included a bus tour of the university's feedlot research facility, Tullimba.
The farmers and other guests were keen to see whether UNE's latest research into curbing methane emissions could be turned into a commercial success.
One of the farmers on board was Tony Overton, who manages Europambela, a super-fine wool enterprise that shears up to 20,000 sheep a year.
"We can get a carbon reduction by feeding additives, but whether that's commercially viable for us to do on farm, there's still a lot of questions and that is why I am here today," Mr Overton said.
He was confident the research could help farmers across the Northern Tablelands and further afield reduce methane emissions.
Methane is produced by chewing livestock and has a global warming potential about 30 times higher than carbon dioxide.
UNE researchers have been at the forefront in trying to curb these emissions, expended when sheep, cattle and goats burp.
Professor Julius Van Der Werf, convener of the field day, said red seaweed mixed with Canola oil and feeding pellets reduced burps in sheep by 88 per cent.
For maximum effect, animals should be fed twice a day, preferably once in the morning and once at night.
Furthermore, increasing the dose of seaweed and Canola oil saw a commensurate drop in methane emissions.
The controlled studies showed no significant difference in the meat of the animal.
"Our next challenge is to work with farmers, and make this practical and cost effective," Professor Van Der Werf said.
"We also need to discuss with farmers why they should add this supplement to their livestock's diet and whether they could be forced into so doing.
"The Federal Government is keen for solutions [to high-emissions livestock] and ultimately the market will determine this."
Next step in the research is for a two-year study of sheep in the paddock grazing on the seaweed, oil and pellet diet.
"We are now looking at the practicality of feeding 700 sheep with pellet feeders in a grazing environment ... and we have started a two-year experiment that looks at effects of [red seaweed] on methane output, productivity, reproduction and animal health," Professor Van Der Werf said.
Problems still need to be overcome, such as how to deliver correct doses in an open paddock.
UNE researcher Daniel Sitienei told guests at the field day about 140 grams of seaweed every day appeared to be an ideal dose.
The National Sheep Methane Project is a collaboration between UNE, federal government departments and the University of Western Australia.
Its aim is to find sustainable, economical and safe feed additivies for eradicating high emission burps in livestock.
Arguably, grazing sheep in WA have it better than their eastern cousins. In a bid to curb their burping, the animals are fed on a blend of coriander and wild carrot oil.
While the diet was originally created to improve productivity, a by-product was curbing sheeps' burps by up to 30 per cent, while also improving weight gain.
Researchers in Western Australia have started their own two-year study to see whether they can achieve higher methane reductions from the coriander and wild carrot oil over a longer period of time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.