Armidale Show a must for families | Watch the video, see the photos

WE ALL love a good show and this year's iconic event is fun filled for all the family.
A record 2500 entries are on display in the pavilions, vying for attention with show ring events, sideshow alley and a grand parade.
It's the 148th year of Armidale Show and organisers have beefed up the entertainment to ensure it will be the best yet.
There was a 30 per cent increase in the number of visitors to last year's show and president Jess Tadman expects even more families through the turnstiles this year.
Proceedings kicked off at 10am on Friday, March 1.
As the temperature climbed to 30 degrees, carnies set up their rides, food vendors flipped their saucepans and UNE academics and staff displayed an array of educational and fun challenges in the exhibition centre for schoolchildren.
This year's show features 33 categories, including a young judges and youth show, section for senior and disability groups, children's work, virtual pet show, ute show and woodchopping.
CWA president Llani Pevitt was on hand to feed the hordes with homemade scones and tea.
"We also have homemade goodies to sell, all of which have been made by our members," Ms Pevitt said.
UNE events coordinator Sam Crick said vice-chancellor Chris Moran was a special guest at the university's pavilion, where schoolchildren enjoyed displays from UNE Discovery Voyager.
"We encourage everyone to come and have a look at what we offer, we even have wristbands to give away," Ms Crick said.
A highlight of the two-day even is the demolition derby starting at 9pm on Saturday, March 2.
Other events in the main ring include the Aussie FMX Show (March 1 from 8pm), showjumping (across both days) grand parade (March 1 at 4pm) as well as Holysmoke's family fireworks show.
Head to the Elliot pavilion for a display and demonstrations of antique machinery and nearby, in the produce pavilion, an aviary birds display.
The exhibition centre features youth shows and schools led steer classes, as well as stud beef cattle classes, while outside, duck races will draw the crowds over both days.
The show has come a long way since its beginnings in March, 1865, when it was held in the now demolished Market Square until the 1870s.
It's staged by a dedicated group of volunteers who are looking for more helpers.
If you are interested in joining the show society, visit armidaleshow.org.au.
