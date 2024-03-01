Armidale man arrested over break-ins

A man will face court following an investigation into multiple property-related offences.
Officers attached to New England Police District commenced inquiries following multiple reports of break-ins at business' in the Armidale CBD area during February.
Following inquiries, about 9.45am on Thursday, February 15, police attended a home on Tysoe Crescent, Armidale, and arrested a 24-year-old man.
He was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with four counts of break and enter house steal value, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, steal motor vehicle, and two counts of break and enter dwelling-house with intent.
Two outstanding arrest warrants were also executed for domestic violence, breach of bail and assault-related offences.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Armidale Local Court on Friday, February 16, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on March 11.
