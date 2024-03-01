The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NECOM hopes to fill the gap in regional school music education

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 1 2024 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NECOM hopes to fill the gap in regional school music education
NECOM hopes to fill the gap in regional school music education

The New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM) has received $10,000 to help fund its Music Education Outreach Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.