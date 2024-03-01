NECOM hopes to fill the gap in regional school music education

The New England Conservatorium of Music (NECOM) has received $10,000 to help fund its Music Education Outreach Program.
The funding is a part of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's (FRRR) $1.5 million Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program, which is being dispersed across 110 remote, rural and regional Australian community groups.
The grants were under the small and vital projects stream which go toward initiatives that address a variety of diverse needs and local priorities, including infrastructure upgrades, addressing service gaps and growing networks.
NECOM's Music Education Outreach Program will attempt to develop sustainable music education and performance in regional and remote schools by embedding music and singing into school culture.
It aims to provide equitable and accessible music education opportunities for children to participate in music education with leading professional musicians, composers, and conductors.
It will also use music as an educational tool to encourage community participation across all demographics, and provide teachers with the skills and materials required to provide ongoing music education.
"Many of the schools and communities around the New England/Northwest region of NSW are remotely located and have limited music education opportunities," said NECOM Co-CEO (Artistic and Education), Corinne Arter.
"Children in these schools have limited opportunities to mix with others outside their immediate local communities.
"This project will support teachers and schools address this issue and to fill this gap."
The project will deliver:
Small, remote, and disadvantaged schools make up a significant proportion of NECOM's school partners.
Five of the small schools have under 100 students, 15 of 26 schools fal under the 50th percentile on the Index of Community Socio-Economic Advantage (ICSEA) used by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA), and 11 of 26 fall below the 20th percentile.
Ms Arter said the FRRR funding will allow NECOM to provide subsidised transport for students and artists, "ensuring a truly accessible program".
"It will support the development of educational resources for the participating schools, increasing the cultural capacity of the region through sustained arts education," she said.
"It also provides student benefits evident in the classroom as creativity, teamwork, responsibility, communication, discipline and emotional regulation.
"In schools without a core music program, this unique experience may also provide a taste of what may lead to a lifelong passion or career pathway."
FRRR's Place Portfolio Lead, Jill Karena, said that the diversity of requests once again highlights the importance of having a small grants program like SRC.
"The needs of remote, rural and regional communities differ, so it's critical to be able to offer flexible funding like we do through this small grants program," she said. "It means that local groups can respond to local priorities in their communities.
"This round ... there was really strong demand for support to enhance community infrastructure, particularly maintaining meeting places so people can come together and strengthen local connections.
"These are the projects that create a sense of place and identity, and the people and organisations that make these inspiring projects happen need our support.
"To continue to do that, we need funds, so we invite all those who want to see a thriving remote, rural and regional Australia to join us to support local initiatives. They really do make a difference."
The SRC program is collaboratively supported by donors, ranging from private individuals to larger foundations. FRRR is urgently seeking new partners, to help fund more projects.
They always accept applications to the program, with local not-for-profit organisations and community groups encouraged to apply. For more information, visit frrr.org.au/src.
