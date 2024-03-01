Walcha Energy acquired by Origin

Locals are wondering if the recent acquisition of renewables developer Walcha Energy by Origin Energy is a case of 'out with the old boss and in with the new.'
Origin Energy (Origin) has acquired renewable energy developer Walcha Energy, including its proposed Ruby Hills Wind Farm and Salisbury Solar Farm projects with a planned capacity of more than 1,300MW.
The two early-stage wind and solar projects sit near Origin's proposed wind farm site on its recently acquired Warrane property, a 7690-hectare sheep and beef property bought for over $35 million.
Origin's head of Energy Supply and Operations said in a statement on February 20: "The acquisition of Walcha Energy is consistent with Origin's ambition to lead the energy transition, and specifically our strategic policy to accelerate renewables and storage in our portfolio.
"We look forward to building on the work already completed on these renewables projects, bringing Origin's scale, expertise and track records in developing and operating large scale energy and resource projects across Australia."
According to the statement, Origin's immediate focus will be on engaging with landowners and the local community, and completing the technical studies required for a scoping report which will inform a future Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
For Voice for Walcha President Cameron Greig, it's a case of 'lets wait and see' in terms of what kind of a difference the buy out by Origin will make to community engagement and concerns surrounding renewables developments in the Walcha district.
"We're primarily hopeful of a change of culture," Mr Greig said.
"I don't know what it means it terms of how they are going to deal with the community of Walcha, we don't know their intentions but we do hope there is a change in the way the developer deals with the community.
"There has been a history of secrecy and divisive practices and pitting neighbour against neighbour and that has been very damaging to the community over the last couple of years and we would like all that to change."
In its statement, Origin said they are "committed to keeping the community informed and updated about our plans and we will work closely with host landholders, councils, traditional owners, and key community stakeholders."
For Mr Greig, transparency is absolutely key from a community perspective, regardless of who the developer is.
"We've had a history of not answering queries from the community, hiding behind closed doors and shutting down communications and we would like to see a cultural shift with regards particularly to those points," Mr Greig said,
"If we have the same culture by a different business name, that would be disappointing to the community."
The proposed Salisbury Solar Farm is around 10km south of Uralla and the proposed Ruby Hills Wind Farm is 10km west of Walcha in the southern part of the New England REZ.
