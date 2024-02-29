The Armidale Express
Joyce supports mayors' calls for regional airports to be federally funded

By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 29 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:28pm
New England MP Barnaby Joyce is concerned for the future of the Regional Airports Program, which ceases this year.
NEW ENGLAND MP Barnaby Joyce has weighed into the debate over funding regional airports.

LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

