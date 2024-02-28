The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Creating healthy waterways key to productive pastures | Watch the video

By Staff Writers
Updated February 29 2024 - 10:59am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS MANAGING the effects of climate variability continues to be a growing concern for producers across the NSW Northern Tablelands, University of New England researchers are stressing the importance of healthy waterways when trying to achieve a resilient and productive grazing system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.