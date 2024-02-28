Qantas drops two flights from Armidale, maintains capacity

QANTAS will drop two flights a week from its Armidale to Sydney service in May.
Capacity on the route will stay the same, however, as the carrier will use bigger aircraft to service the route, a spokesperson said.
"QantasLink will use its larger Dash-8 Q400 on more services between Armidale and Sydney from May 20, on an adjusted schedule," the spokesperson said on Wednesday, February 28.
While the move will see more seats available at peak times, it also means there will be two less return flights between Armidale and Sydney per week.
Qantas operates five flights Monday to Friday from Armidale to Sydney, with three flights on the weekends.
Return flights from Sydney operate on the same basis.
Under its adjusted scheduled, Qantas will use the turboprop Q400 on more services and at peak times.
The craft can seat 74 passengers and has boarding doors at the front and rear of the plane.
It is used for short-range commuter routes and is part of the Dash-8 series of craft, measuring 33 metres in length.
In October last year the airport lost its alternative carrier, Rex Airlines, which has suspended its flights from Armidale to Sydney until October 27, 2024.
Meanwhile, mayors and chief executives from across Australia flew to Canberra on Wednesday, February 28 to lobby the Federal Government to fund regional airports.
They met with Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, to advocate for regional airports.
Members of Regional Capitals Australia, of which Armidale and Tamworth regional councils are members, said 60 per cent of regional airports operated at a loss.
Many councils operated by councils faced ageing infrastructure, rising security and regulatory burdens and staffing costs.
"The NSW regional airports of Albury, Armidale, Broken Hill, Wagga Wagga, Griffith, Tamworth and Dubbo provide a critical role in border protection, medivac, defence and disaster response," Regional Capitals Australia chair Kylie King said.
"We are concerned unless the Federal Government steps in, NSW's regional airports will be deemed unviable, putting the handbrake on regional growth and our nation's health and security at risk."
Mayors who met with the minister included Tamworth Cr Russell Webb and Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Mathew Dickerson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.