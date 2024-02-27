The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Conference looks at ways of attracting female lawyers to the country

February 27 2024 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the conference, UNE Associate Professor Skye Charry will talk about transforming sexual harassment culture in rural and regional areas. Photo University of New England.
At the conference, UNE Associate Professor Skye Charry will talk about transforming sexual harassment culture in rural and regional areas. Photo University of New England.

WOMEN lawyers working in regional and rural areas will discuss ways to better support clients and attract and keep more women lawyers in the country at a conference in Armidale on Friday, March 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.