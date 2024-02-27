Conference looks at ways of attracting female lawyers to the country

WOMEN lawyers working in regional and rural areas will discuss ways to better support clients and attract and keep more women lawyers in the country at a conference in Armidale on Friday, March 1.
The NSW Regional Women Lawyers industry group is holding its third conference, and a networking dinner the evening prior, at the University of New England.
Group president and NSW Central Coast based barrister Michelle Meares said the conferences had proved popular with women lawyers in regional and rural NSW because they gained latest knowledge on key legal issues and cases impacting their clients and communities, as well as information on running viable legal practices in smaller communities.
"Women lawyers working in regional and rural NSW are more isolated than their city counterparts," Ms Meares said.
"Bringing women lawyers together gives them personal connection and the opportunity to form networks of professional and personal support when they are in their communities."
Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Judge Jane Costigan will deliver the keynote address on the Court's Special Indigenous List.
Mark Perry, head of UNE's Law School, will open the conference.
The conference will focus on issues including family law and Indigenous Australians, transforming sexual harassment culture in rural and regional areas, climate change and the law, the impact of blockchain and ways to ensure viable rural and regional legal practices.
Ms Meares said the group was also focused on encouraging and supporting regional and rural women who wanted to work in senior levels of the law, where they remained under-represented.
Conference topics and speakers include:
The group was established in 2023 and welcomes new members.
The conference starts at 8.45am and concludes at 5pm. It will be held in the J.P Belshaw Lecture Theatre at UNE.
Tickets are available via Humanitix - https://events.humanitix.com/nsw-regional-women-lawyers-armidale-conference
