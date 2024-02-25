Scenic deja vu

Driving to Tenterfield for work on Saturday morning was an eye-opening experience.
I've mentioned a couple of times how I grew up on the Far South Coast of NSW and driving up the New England Highway I was stunned at how similar the scenery was.
The farmland, the rolling hills, even the volume and kind of trees on the roadside. I may as well have been driving out the back of Bega on a trip to Canberra as far as the scenery was concerned.
New England is a beautiful area, it's got incredible history and some lovely architecture, it's always nice seeing the grandeur of historic courthouses and century-old churches.
But it was still almost like a journey 'home' for me, the only thing missing was the sweeping vistas of the coast - if you've ever holidayed in Narooma, Merimbula or Eden you'll know what I mean.
North of Glen Innes does get very highlands and somewhat mirrors the Southern Tablelands between Goulburn and Sydney, but very pretty either way.
The rain was nice and it staved off the typical 'driving arm' sunburn I get on longer drives, but thankfully the rain held off for the Aerodrome's fete, which was incredibly well received as parking overflowed.
While for me it was a reminder of where I grew up, it's also a good reminder for people from New England this is a beautiful area and travelling between the stunning towns and villages is an absolute joy.
Which stretch of road is among your favourites to drive?
Jacob McMaster, Editor
