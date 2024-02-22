Gliteratti gather for inaugural Pride in the Park | Watch the video

STEP aside Sydney Mardi Gras, Armidale's inaugural Pride in the Park went without a hitch -- or stiletto getting stuck -- at Curtis Park on Friday, February 28.
Drag queens donned their finest as everyone from the androgynous and bicurious to trannies and transgender stepped out to take part in the event.
"We invited everyone to this free event which we hope highlights inclusivity, it is open to the whole community," Armidale Regional Council event manager Maddie Fleming said.
"It's also a great opportunity for our young people to attend an event with like minded people and celebrate diversity and inclusion in a safe and fun environment."
The event was hosted by former TAS student and drag queen Daphne Gaye.
"It's wonderful being back in Armidale and giving back to the community," Daphne said.
"I was delighted to be asked to host this event and hope it shows an inclusive community."
Pride in the Park kicked off at 3pm and was tipped to attract a visit from NSW Governor General Margaret Beazley.
Armidale Regional Council hosted the event, working closely with community groups and organisations, such as the SES, Armidale Secondary College, Head Space and Pathfinders.
Even our four-legged friends got in on the act, with a doggie showjumping act from BackTrack.
Community service stalls, food and drinks and special entertainment from an array of artists completed the event.
"We hoping this will be the first Pride in the Park of many," Ms Fleming said.
Council is also mulling a follow-up event during Pride Month in May.
See the photos from the afternoon.
