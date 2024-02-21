Roundtable discussions on future energy use

UNE SRI is hosting two discussions on the region's changing energy landscape to help all users better plan for future energy use.
It is a uniquely complex time for the supply and consumption of energy.
Demand for energy is rising, energy costs are rising, and the changing balance between renewable and conventional energy is decentralising our energy supply.
How do businesses and consumers make sense of the energy landscape, and how should they position themselves to take best advantage of trends in energy provision?
UNE's SMART Region Incubator is hosting two discussions around these questions on February 27.
Both events will be led by John Cleland, CEO of Essential Energy and a UNE alumnus.
The morning event is designed to inform energy-intensive businesses. Under the theme, leveraging grid stability, efficiency and renewable integration for business, a roundtable led by Mr Cleland will discuss what business owners need to understand to build an effective future energy strategy.
The roundtable will address a range of topics, including measures to improve grid stability and support modernisation, the integration of renewables, strategies for working towards increasing electrification by businesses and domestic consumers, and future energy cost trends.
The evening session is designed for anyone interested in better understanding the changes taking place throughout the region following its designation as a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
Mr Cleland will provide a keynote address that looks at the implications of the REZ, and how it can support innovative approaches to sourcing energy by community groups and industry. He will also outline Essential Energy's role in shaping a sustainable, decentralised energy future through a smart grid and the necessary infrastructure adjustments to support this transformation.
Mr Cleland's address will be followed by a question-and-answer session, and light refreshments.
Both sessions will run at NOVA at 122 Faulkner St Armidale on February 27.
The morning session is $15 and runs 10am to 11.30am.
The evening roundtable is $25 and runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
More information is available at unesri.com.au and follow the links.
