Fun run returns to annual festival after four-year hiatus

THE CAMPUS to City Canter will return to this year's Autumn Festival program after a four-year hiatus.
The 2020 fun run was organised and ready to go when it was cancelled because COVID-19.
But due to the popularity of the event, it will be back as part of the 2024 Autumn Festival.
The run has been part of the festival for more than 20 years and the athletics community and general public have welcomed its return this year.
"We are thrilled to see the Campus to City Canter part of the Autumn Festival again," Phill Pattison, from Armidale Athletics (that organises the fun run) said.
"So many people have been looking forward to the return of this event that in the past has attracted up to 600 runners.
"When it started, it was a way of bringing the university closer to the City of Armidale, but now people just want to take part and complete the five kilometre event."
And you don't have to canter the entire race, Phill said. A walk or trot is also an acceptable pace for community members.
"We get lots of different people taking part - from young to old, to mums pushing prams," Phill said.
"For some, it's about the competition but for many it's just about being involved in this great community fun run.
"The route is mostly on the flat so makes for a very enjoyable run."
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said he was delighted to see the popular Campus to City Canter fun run return to the Autumn Festival.
"Events like this show how strong our community spirit is here in Armidale," Mayor Coupland said.
"Even after a hiatus of several years, the Campus to City Canter will be enthusiastically welcomed back by all those who loved the tradition of taking part in the run during past autumn festivals.
"We encourage everyone to put their joggers or walking shoes on and get behind this great Armidale tradition and make the 2024 Campus to City Canter fun run bigger and better than previous years."
The Campus to City Canter will take place on April 6. It starts at Sports UNE at 8am and finishes with a breakfast in Civic Park. Registration for the Canter will open on Monday, March 4.
To register, visit 2024 Campus to City Canter - Armidale Athletics Club - revolutioniseSPORT
