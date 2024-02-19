TAS batters make light work of Carinya's total in Wiburd Shield clash

THE Armidale School's under 15s cricket team faced off both a strong batting start from Tamworth's Carinya Christian College and threatening clouds to claim a seven-wicket victory over the visitors.
The two sides faced off for the third round of the Wiburd Shield at TAS on Monday.
Swift work by the TAS groundstaff the evening before when storms broke saved the day, securing the pitch for a delayed start of a shorter 30-over clash.
TAS won the toss and sent Carinya in to bat, the visitors making a solid start and with the clouds gathering, offering a foreboding forecast for TAS.
The turning point of the match came at the 25 over mark of Carinya's innings with the visitors well positioned to launch at 4-111.
TAS captain Archer Starr returned to the bowling crease to take two wickets in an over and help the home side regain momentum.
TAS then took two further wickets, including a desperate run out by Marshall Kellett off his own bowling which restricted Carinya to 8-130 at the completion of the 30th over.
"A tally of 131 was always going to be a difficult chase in the conditions but openers Will Hall and Archer Starr got TAS off to the perfect start by scoring at five runs per over," said coach and TAS MIC of Cricket, Harry Dobson.
"Although Hall was out leg before for nine, TAS continued to attack the bowlers and was 2-72 at drinks."
Stubborn clouds and a dubious forecast had threatened the match's completion, but TAS chased the total of 130 with focus.
"From this point on Archie McMaster took control of the match by striking eight boundaries in his 67 not out," Dobson said.
"Ashan Jayawardena was a foil for McMaster's aggression as they combined for a 52 run partnership and sealed a seven wicket victory with 27 balls remaining."
The Wiburd Shield is a knockout cricket competition for independent schools who do not play in regular weekly inter-school competition.
Having previously defeated Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School (Tweed Heads) and St Columba's Anglican School, Port Macquarie, TAS will now face Hunter Valley Grammar School in the group final with venue and date to be determined.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.