'Just surreal' former TAS student wows at onStage!

2023 TAS graduate William Nash last week performed his unique monologue 'Black, White and Colour' at the Seymour Centre in Sydney in front of family, friends and current TAS dramas students.
The NSW HSC drama showcase OnStage! is an annual showcase of exemplary performance and compositions by HSC students of dance.
Will performed his piece, which is inspired by the Greek myth, Orpheus and Eurydice, at the week long HSC drama showcase OnStage!
Will took the stage six times between the February 10 and February 16, and said he was most nervous during the performances where he knew who was in the crowd.
"My last performance I would say was my best," Will said.
"On one night, the students from TAS were there, which was really cool, and my Mum and Dad were also there in the audience, that was my most nervous night because I felt like I had to put on a really good show you know because they have come down to watch you."
He said on nights where there weren't schoolmates or family in the audience, the tension was lower.
"Because I didn't know anyone there so I guess no one had any expectations, but the whole thing was just surreal," he said.
"The play itself is very dramatic and I invested a lot into it emotionally, the experience in all was a very, very fast roller coaster ride."
Will first performed his piece he describes as 'theatre with music' during the 2023 HSC along with his drama class who were all nominated for group and individual performances.
Will is the first TAS student to be invited back to perform at OnStage and he hopes the experience will help lead to further opportunities in the future, but for now he has his feet firmly on the ground and is focused on his studies in engineering in Newcastle.
"I really love the performing arts and I have always thought about pursuing drama or music, it's a bit of a tricky industry and it can be difficult to find solid ground professionally," he said.
"So although I really appreciated the opportunity to perform in Sydney, and will always participate in the arts, I've also always been interested in automotive and engineering and mechanics and that kind of thing.
"I want to be able to enjoy the music and drama as much as possible, this experience I hope I can use maybe for some applications in the future."
TAS drama teacher Leasa Cleaver has been teaching Will since Year 4 when he starred as captain Hook is Peter Pan.
She was in Sydney last week with the TAS students watching Will perform and said it was an amazing, full circle moment for both Will and the current crop of drama students.
"The students got a first hand look at what is possible in a short space of time, to have Will represent TAS was amazing and he did us really proud," Ms Cleaver said.
"It's great that Will has had his achievements recognised, his love of the arts is very strong and I think that certainly shines through in his performances."
