'Unreal' tour a must-see for all sports fans in town

For two days in March, some of cricket's former and current will immerse themselves in the Armidale community while bringing an important message to town.
Dan Christian, Steve O'Keefe, Steve Rixon, Phil Emery, Peter Neville, Matt Nicholson, Charlotte Anneveld, Gavin Robertson, Jason Krejza, Dan Smith, Trevor Chappell, Belinda Robertson plus members of the NSW development squads will be part of the Baggy Blues tour visiting on March 20 and 21.
They will promote mental health awareness, as well as cricket itself, during two days of events.
On Wednesday, there will be a gala dinner which is open to the public.
Armidale District Cricket Association president Mike Porter encouraged the town to get behind the event.
"It is up to us as a sporting community in Armidale, it doesn't matter whether you are a cricketer or who you are, to come along and support the dinner because it is about people's health," he said.
"It is raising awareness of it all."
Then on the Thursday they will conduct a junior clinic at the sportsground followed by a Twenty20 match featuring some of Armidale's top young guns as well as a handful of the visitors scattered throughout the teams.
"We will predominantly trying to look upon some of our juniors coming through," Porter said.
"We gain the most benefit out of it in the long run.
"They are the future of our game in Armidale.
"We still have some good players around, not in the same numbers we used to have, but we have to use what we have got."
The Baggy Blues visited Tenterfield last week with a similar program to the one set down for Armidale.
Tenterfield Cricket president Matt Paton said it was "well-received".
"They people who went to the dinner said it was unreal," he said.
"They had a really good time and a really good chance for the community to connect with the cricket community a bit further."
Not only were the events positive but Paton said the visitors immersed themselves in the local community.
"Normally when you get a player visit, you see them for a clinic and then they'gone," he said.
"They are not just there for the events, they are there for the community.
"Every player would come up and have a conversation with you."
The dinner will be in Armidale on Wednesday, March 20. Tickets are $50 and can be bought from the Ex-Services Club
Thursday, March 21 will see the junior coaching clinic followed by Twenty20 match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.