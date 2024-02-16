'More confident and independent' Cadets recruiting new members

Armidale Army, Air force and Navy cadets are currently undertaking recruitment for youngsters aged 12-18 years of age.
Abseiling, whitewater rafting, glider pilot training, adventure training, firearms safety training, drill and ceremonial, aeromodelling, navigational are just some of the skills cadets could learn in defence force cadets' services.
The Australian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) is a youth development organisation that is administered and actively supported by the Royal Australian Air Force.
The Australian Air Force cadets-337 Squadron Armidale have an information session being held on February 27 at 6.30 pm at Sport UNE Drive.
Major (AAC) Shevaun Stait, commanding officer 20 Battalion from 251 Army Cadet Unit Armidale has been involved in Cadet's training for 17 years and said the Army cadet program is an extremely rewarding experience.
"It's such a great organisation, I've had many young cadets come through who are somewhat shy or quiet and after some time in the cadets program become so much more confident and independent.
"They're standing up in front of groups delivering lessons, they're essentially running the rock show, and for me to see that, its satisfying.
While cadet programs are not necessarily a pathway into defence force positions within the Army, Navy or Air Force, Major Stait is aware of a dozen or so cadets that have gone on to serve professionally.
"The cadets have a choice of services depending on what they would like to do.
"So, if they show an interest in the flying for example, they'll go look at the Air Force, if they want to go shooting and do the field exercises, navigation, bush craft that kind of thing there is the Army, some kids show an interest in ships and maritime so obviously the Navy is where they can go," Major Stait said.
Currently, the Navy and Army cadets meet on Monday nights at the UNE Barracks.
Support officer for navy cadets Chief Petty officer Hayden Carruthers said potential Navy Cadets in Armidale can join any time they like throughout the year.
"The unit struggled a bit during COVID unfortunately and had to close its doors but it's exciting seeing the young cadets coming through now," CPO Carruthers said.
"The Navy cadets' programs are focused on youth development and are supported by Defence, so the cadets for example will be able to attend national camps, they can go to Sydney for a fleet engagement period once a year and stay at cockatoo island and visit the ships.
"Sometimes, they get to go onto a Navy vessel and travel from Sydney to Brisbane or something similar.
"They usually parade one night a week, there are weekend activities occasionally also. The cadets are provided with camouflage and ceremonial uniforms, there will be sailing, power boating, cadets can learn the fundamentals of what Navy service can offer."
Cadets are given experiences that aim to push them beyond their comfort zones and make the best version of themselves.
Cadets will experience a range of activities including field exercises, aerospace experiences, ceremonial services and community engagement, just to name a few.
