The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Meet New England's incoming police superintendent, intent on beating crime

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated February 15 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Superintendent Chris McKinnon says it is good to return to Armidale after a stint as Commander of the Murrumbidgee Police District.
New England Superintendent Chris McKinnon says it is good to return to Armidale after a stint as Commander of the Murrumbidgee Police District.

CRACKING down on a rise in aggravated property crime is a priority for incoming New England Superintendent Chris McKinnon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.