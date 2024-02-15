Meet New England's incoming police superintendent, intent on beating crime

CRACKING down on a rise in aggravated property crime is a priority for incoming New England Superintendent Chris McKinnon.
"People breaking into homes and stealing property such as car keys, also aggravated burglaries, there's a potential increase in that type of crime," Superintendent McKinnon said.
Police across the district are responding with more boots on the ground, using footage from closed circuit television and encouraging more assistance from the community.
In particular, Superintendent McKinnon urged victims of crime to report it as soon as possible.
Police can then use the data to profile suspects, as well as to prevent further, similar crimes and protect other possible victims.
Residents can help police reduce the incidence of crime across New England by properly caring for their property.
"It could be simple things, such as properly securing your home and vehicle," Superintendent McKinnon said.
"Making sure doors and windows are secured when your home is vacant. That helps keep thieves at bay."
Armidale officers are currently investigating a series of break-ins at commercial premises across the CBD, including a bank, cafe, sport shop and other businesses.
"An adult has been located and police are investigating the circumstances relating to these break-and-enters over the past few weeks," Superintendent McKinnon said.
A crime wave that gripped Inverell in the last weeks of January also appears to be abating as residents observe police advice.
Superintendent McKinnon has notched 34 years' service in the NSW Police Force.
He started his career in Queanbeyan, was stationed in Western Sydney and then Sydney city for 20 years as a detective before transferring to Young and then Armidale, where he was Inspector between 2014 and 2021.
Returning to Armidale earlier this year after a stint as Commander of the Murrumbidgee Police District, Superintendent McKinnon said it was good to return to New England and Armidale.
"There's been changes in staffing, new people have come in, but the type of work remains the same," Superintendent McKinnon said.
"I left Armidale during the COVID pandemic, when there was a drop in the crime rate, due mainly to lockdowns," he said
"But crime appears to have returned to previous levels.
"Crime as a rule goes up and down. There's a very small per centage of the population creating the majority of our workload, with most people being law abiding, good citizens."
Superintendent McKinnon said he was confident his staff were "doing a very good job" in keeping crime in check across the region.
Superintendent McKinnon said he was looking forward to the challenges of working across New England and meeting the team of civilians and officers.
