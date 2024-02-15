Batters fail to fire in round 10

Four rounds remain in Armidale District Cricket Association's senior competition and recent results show it's anyone's game.
Round nine saw Armidale City UNE and bottom-placed Guyra get up in the first grade competition.
Then round 10 was one for the bowlers.
At Lambert Park, Guyra won the toss and opted to bat against Hillgrove.
But Grove's bowlers set to work and had Guyra at 3-16 before too long.
Guyra went on to be bowled out for 82.
Grove's Rhoan Abbott finished with 5-22, Ryan Harris 2-15, Syed Mahad Raza 2-6 and Hamish Biddle 1-7.
In the run chase, Grove started the same way as Guyra, down 3-13 early.
But they recouped and managed to chase down the runs in 23 overs.
For Guyra's bowlers, Charlie White finished with 3-27 while Aidan Purvis and Heath Dowsett managed one wicket each.
At the sportsground, City chose to bat first but they couldn't get going and were bowled out for 39.
There were five ducks in the innings.
In response, Servies reached 41 runs with only two wickets down.
