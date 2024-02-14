Four ideas for a memorable New England Valentine's Day

1: The Cottage-Restaurant and Bar
The Cottage-Restaurant and Bar in Armidale was fully booked for Valentine's Day three weeks ago.
The lucky couples who have secured a table will enjoy brand-new menu options as well as classy cocktails in the New England's premier location.
The cottage is located in one of Armidale's historic homes at 86 Barney Street, right next door to the Country comfort hotel.
The fully restored home dates back to 1866 and maintains it's original features. From the 1st of March 2022, the building has been home to The Cottage-Restaurant and Bar.
The Cottage is receiving incredible reviews on review website Trip advisor.com such as 'personalised service and ambience,' and 'amazing, food, wine and ambience.'
It's easy to see why this was a first choice for the romantically inclined this Valentines Day.
2: Glen Gowrie Distillery
Master Distiller David Scott handcrafts small-batch liqueurs on his farm, in the beautiful New England High country just outside of Glen Innes.
Mr Scott said he is looking forward to not only sharing a glass or two with his valentine this evening, but also opening the distillery for a special Valentine's Day happy hour till 7pm with half priced drinks!
That means $6 gin and tonics and $7 Margaritas
The Glen Gowrie Distillery proudly ferment and distil grain-free spirit from vegetables and fruit, in small batches.
Processing is all done by hand using Sebago potatoes, blueberries and molasses, the result is preservative-free liqueurs, defined by regional flavours, with varieties as wide ranging as olive leaf gin or oak and whiskey liqueur.
You can read more about how Glen Gowrie Distillary's unique gins differ to other gins on the shelf by visiting their website @glengowriedistillary.com.au or you can go along to the distillery and talk with David in person and enjoy some incredible HALF PRICE Valentine's Day drinks.
3: Tenterfield Tavern
Tenterfield Tavern's Valentine's Day bistro menu is an arrow to the heart.
Oyster Kilpatrick or natural shared cheese platter for the entrée.
Ocean coral trout with whole chats and house salad, spaghetti Bolognese, ranger's valley black onyx steak with smash chats, vegetables and bearnaise sauce as mains options.
Tavern made cookies and cream cheese cake or chocolate lava cake with ice cream for desserts to share with your loved one.
Tenterfield tavern is a locally owned and managed tavern located on the New England Highway in Tenterfield.
A quality design for comfort with a 4-star motel tucked away behind the tavern.
It's a bar, a restaurant, a motel, a bottle shop and the perfect location for a shared Valentine's Day and/ or evening.
4: Waterfall Way
One thing the New England region has in spades is incredible walks, incredible scenery and incredible drives.
If you and your partner feel like getting away this Valentine's Day for a night or two, the waterfall way from Armidale to Bellingen would have to be one of the most romantic roads in the state.
The new million dollar viewing platform at Ebor falls will make a perfect first pit spot and allow for a moment to take in a slice of the magnificent and spectacular gorge systems of the area.
The picturesque waterfall way takes travellers of the heart through five national parks in total, dramatic gorge country, alluring hikes and lush rolling farmland, it's the perfect opportunity for you and your partner to jump in the car , roll down the windows, find a smooth R & B playlist on Spotify and enjoy the best of what our region has to offer
