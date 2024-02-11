Making our journalists more accessible

There has been a few story ideas missed because the Facebook messengers of our publications in the New England region are not regularly monitored.
This is a failing on my part and I do apologise to anyone who feels they've been ignored in recent months.
I have updated our auto response to include my email and phone number and I want to make our team as accessible to readers and contributors as possible.
We are a small news team and often stories are sourced remotely, which is not ideal, but cannot be helped in many situations. We appreciate everyone who has been understanding and assists with information and the provision of photos.
We are making concerted efforts to be a trustworthy source of strong local news coverage and things can still be improved.
We are passionate about elevating local issues and giving a voice to local stories where we can.
However, we are human and have limitations in knowing all the news in a broad and diverse region, so I invite anyone with a story to share to reach out. If you know of something happening in your town, let us know.
We appreciate the ongoing support from regular readers and subscribers and we hope to become an invaluable source of local news and stories.
Here are our contact details
Editor Jacob McMaster jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0406 212 845
Finn Coleman finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0437550909
Lydia Roberts lydia.roberts@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0477 347 108
Heath Forsyth heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0407 410 222
For all sport coverage Ellen Dunger ellen.dunger@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0438 259 985
