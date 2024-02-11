Three people dead, woman critical after head-on collision

Three people have died, and one person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in the Armidale area.
About 6.50pm on Saturday, February 10, emergency services were called to New England Highway, Armidale, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to New England Police District located a black Holden suv and a silver Mazda suv, both damaged due to a head on collision.
The driver of Holden - a 27-year-old man - and his passenger - a 27-year-old woman - died at the scene.
The driver of Mazda - a 41-year-old man - also died at the scene.
The front seat passenger of Mazda - a 34-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Armidale Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.