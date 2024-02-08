Markham rail crossing safety upgrades inbound

ARMIDALE'S busy and dangerous railway level crossing in Markham Street is set for a major safety upgrade with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall welcoming the allocation of funding for the installation of new lights and automatic boom gates.
An elated Mr Marshall received the good news from Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison in Parliament on Thursday, February 8.
"I am so pleased the State and Commonwealth Governments have agreed to install boom gates at this busy and dangerous level crossing," Mr Marshall said.
"It was an accident waiting to happen and I hope we can now crack on with the works and get the job done as quickly as possible."
Markham Street is a busy road in Armidale and with traffic increasing Mr Marshall said the upgrades, which included the installation of retro-reflective boom gates would "be crucial to ensure a major accident doesn't occur."
"We need to prevent motorists from crossing in front of oncoming trains, which has a devastating impact on communities."
The upgrade will also include audible warning devices, updated signage and LED flashing lights, increasing the visibility of crossings on both sides of the road of approaching trains.
Mr Marshall said the funding was secured under the Commonwealth Government's Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund.
"This is fantastic news, and I'm so pleased with the outcome," he said.
"The State Government will receive $28 million in the first round of funding, which will go towards a program of works across the state's regional road network.
"The Commonwealth Government has also committed $160 million over four years to state and territory governments to fund 50 per cent of the costs."
"It is pleasing to see two levels of government working efficiently together to produce a very positive and tangible outcome for the regional community of Armidale.
"I once again thank the Minister for her support and look forward to the works starting in the coming months."
