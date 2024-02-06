The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cultivating regional success with 'Homegrown Wynne' exhibition

By Staff Writers
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale artist Leah Bullen with her trustees watercolour prizewinning work in 2016 called Conservatory No. 2. This work will be part of the Homegrown Wynne exhibition opening on Friday, February 9.
Armidale artist Leah Bullen with her trustees watercolour prizewinning work in 2016 called Conservatory No. 2. This work will be part of the Homegrown Wynne exhibition opening on Friday, February 9.

CELEBRATING the creative talent of regional artists who have won and been finalists in Australia's oldest art prize is behind a new exhibition opening at the New England Regional Art Museum on February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.