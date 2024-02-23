PLC graduate aims for the stars in film career

Michaal Monk graduated PLC Armidale in 2001 with dreams of becoming an actor.
She did not know then she would be part of one of Netflix's biggest series releases in a very different capacity.
"I worked in and around the theatre in television as an actor - accomplishing some screen time here and there - but nothing of great notability," Ms Monk told the PLC graduating class of 2023.
After her own graduation she had gone to Wollongong University to complete a double degree in business and performing arts.
But the acting work was a slow pick up and regularly left her contemplating the rent and bills.
"I faced a dilemma, I had to contemplate dedicating years to pursuing a career in acting and remaining potentially broke for a very, very long time," she said.
"So when the opportunity came to work as Toni Collette's hand double on a film set on the Black Balloon I thought 'it's not exactly what I see for myself for the next 50 years ... but I guess it will pay the rent'."
However, that role Ms Monk described as "possibly one of the most mundane jobs I ever had" gave her a lot of downtime between takes so she jumped in anywhere and everywhere she could.
She vividly painted a picture of her own career in comparison to the school's motto of Ad Astra.
"The school motto Ad Astra has been etched deep within my heart starting from the moment I first laid eyes on it embroidered on my oversize blazer in Year 7. It's the Latin phrase that beautifully translates 'to the stars'," Ms Monk said.
She outlined the trials and tribulations of navigating the often fickle film and television industry, but how curiosity and perseverance provided tangible opportunities and encouraged the graduates to also reach for the stars.
"The producer Tristram Miall - Strictly Ballroom - approached and asked if I'd be interested in working for his production company as a production assistant," she said.
It was new to her and the work ranged from mundanity to the 'most rewarding' on a daily basis
"And whilst my friends around me had chose careers in finance, medicine, law seemingly worked their way up the career ladder - I stayed stagnant - on my pay cheque at least - for several years working on films and televisions as a production assistant, then coordinator then manager," Ms Monk said.
After getting a job offer from Colleen Clarke, Ms Monk took it on and found herself immersed in the world of post-production and post supervision.
"The field of post supervision It's a little mystery to most people - my Mum is still trying to work out how to best explain what I exactly do," Ms Monk said, garnering a chuckle from the class and their gathered parents.
"Essentially I'm the creative and technical and financial manager of a film or television series after principal photography - my job is to ensure a show is creatively and technically excellent and is delivered on time and on budget."
Ms Monk detailed how she tried to keep a foot in the door, while also starting a family, going on to have three children in 2013, 2016 and 2019 - delivering 12 projects in between and tirelessly juggling a professional career and her home life.
After their youngest she decided to take a year off for maternity.
"COVID-19 hit - my husband was made redundant, my eldest had to be home-schooled and the film and television industry was on its knees," she said.
She said through gritted teeth she endured months of online marketing for a store selling baby products online, but then a reprieve.
"A call came out of the blue - from an old colleague 'we're back, we need a post supervisor, we need you'," Ms Monk said.
And then, the biggest turn of all.
"I got a DM on LinkedIn - the message read 'would you be interested in this opportunity? - Post coordinator Australia and New Zealand - Angela, HR, Netflix'," she said.
"Uh, yes biggest streaming platform in the world, happy to be headhunted by you."
It took six interviews to land the role, but in the years since, she's been promoted to manager of post production for Australia and New Zealand at Netflix.
"I've worked across numerous titles to date - some of the standouts included Heartbreak High, Wellmania and most excitingly and probably the title I'm most proud of the up and coming series based on Trent Dalton's novel Boy Swallows Universe," she said.
It was unreleased at the time of her speech, but has since catapulted to be one of the most-streamed shows across the globe.
Ms Monk closed out her speech outlining how that simple motto - Ad Astra - had pushed her to new and new heights.
"In the words of Oscar Wilde, we are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars ... Ad Astra pushes us to go further, it is a call to adventure - an anthem of exploration and a testament to our unyielding believe that we can overcome to the challenges that lie ahead.
"Embrace the challenges and continue to look up at the stars and let your aspirations guide you."
