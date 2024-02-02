TAS marks 130-year anniversary

The Armidale School marked 130 years on February 1, 2024.
At 9.30am on February 1, 1894, 25 boys, the Headmaster Rev William Fisher, two masters with a small number of parents and interested citizens gathered as the doors of the New England Proprietary School officially opened.
Construction of the magnificent building designed by Sir John Sulman had began a year earlier.
In 1896, the name was changed to The Armidale School, and a year later TAS joined the AAGPS.
School officials said TAS was 'proud of our traditions, but forward-looking' with a vibrant co-educational school beginning 2024 with record enrolments to start the year.
Principal Rachel Horton reflects on some of the major changes the school has seen in over a century and a quarter of education
"We are incredibly proud of our history over the past 130 years, after challenging beginnings," Ms Horton said.
"Over this time so much has changed in academic, boarding and pastoral life, the biggest of course being co-education.
"But what hasn't changed is a commitment for our boys and girls, to make the most of opportunities both in and out of the classroom; for students to have a go, be challenged, and do their best.
"We are delighted that we start our 131st year with record enrolments, and hope that those who made it all possible, would also be proud of how far we have come."
In March 2015, the school announced it would start full co-education, and began taking enrolments for Year 12 students, who would begin tuition in October 2015.
The school started 2016 with 53 girls, including 14 boarders.
By the start of 2022, girl enrolments accounted for around 40 per cent of total enrolments.
The following is an excerpt from an extensive article published on the front page of The Armidale Express exactly 130 years ago on the 2 February 1894.
'Yesterday morning a most important event in the history of this district was celebrated, when the New England Proprietary School was opened on the advertised date...owing to several matters in connection with the fittings in the building being in an unfinished state, hence it was a quiet and unostentatious ceremony, with a more formal opening to take place at a later date.
'Archdeacon Ross recommended to the boys to work faithfully, play heartily and to do everything they undertook well.
'The Headmaster hoped that the boy's education would be thorough and that they would lean everything becoming to men, both outdoors as well as in.
'Dr Murray the Mayor said he looked forward to the school holding one of the first positions not only in New South Wales but among the schools in Australasia and reminded the boys of the exceptional opportunities offered them in the new school to make themselves proficient and urged them to engrave their names on the scroll of fame.
Before the company separated, the boys gave three cheers for the teaching staff and the ladies, and then they repaired to their respective class-rooms to commence their school duties.
The visitors then made a tour of inspection through the spacious buildings, and though it was evident that much required doing to obliterate the traces of the recent staff of workmen employed on the premises, yet it was apparent that the directors have spared neither trouble nor expense in connection with the establishment.'
