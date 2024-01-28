Celebrate or commemorate, you don't need a flag from Woolies to enjoy national day

Have you heard assaults on Woolies staff have risen by about 50 per cent?
That is a disturbing and appalling statistic.
It comes on the back of the supermarket giant deciding not to stock shonky Chinese-made products adorning the Australian flag on thongs, plastic cups and other apparently patriotic garbage.
And I have to ask is your allegiance to your country so fragile that you cannot celebrate the national day without some paper flag, or Australian flag boardshorts, or giant inflatable wallaby?
I am proud to be an Australian and for most Australia Day is a chance to celebrate, soak up some sun and maybe head to the beach or pool for a swim and a barbecue.
But for another segment of the population it's not a day to celebrate at all. For a lot of First Nations people it's a day of mourning, it's a sombre day of reflection and their survival after the arrival of the First Fleet.
So I am proud to be Aussie, but I also realise there are things in Australia's past that we shouldn't be proud of.
Without even mentioning change the date campaigns and similar, the national day can still be a day to promote unity and togetherness, white people marching with First Nations people in reflection of events of the past. Or we can acknowledge the hurt for many, while still choosing to celebrate this incredible island we call home.
Personally, I don't need to brandish a flag like a cape to enjoy what Australia means to me, I'm perfectly comfortable enjoying a barbecue and a swim in my own clothes I already own.
So to anyone giving staff a hard time, pull your head in. It's not like the staff suffering from these attacks can alter the company decisions.
And realistically Woolies can focus on being better with grocery prices than filling its stores with themed crap anyway.
