Sleepless nights

I really enjoy waking up to the rain, but when it's accompanied by 30-plus-degree heat, it really is something a bit different.
I'm grateful the smattering of inclement weather has mitigated much of this summer's bushfire risk after we got a very scary taste of what that could be like a bit further north in Tenterfield in December.
Personally I'll take the cold and blustery any day over hot and sweaty. I quite often jest that you can always put more clothes on, but at some point the other way it becomes illegal.
I won't take anything away from the people who love summer, if that is your jam then live it up.
But, the biggest benefit to a scorcher for me - apart from a trip to the dam for a swim or a getaway day at the beach - is drying time on the laundry and getting a few loads of washing done over the weekend.
Call me jaded and miserable, but outside of flash-dried shirts the sweltering hot days leave me feeling like my brain is literally melting.
Then there's the restless nights.
The stormy nights leave the cat hiding in the closet for fear of the thunder and lightning and me trying to get comfortable on top of the blankets because it's already too hot to get comfortable for sleep.
There's a reason the pets dive for the bathroom tiles.
I could set and forget the aircon, but the price of power hurts almost as much as the lack of sleep.
I hope any of this makes sense, I haven't had much sleep and my brain is melting ...
Do you have any clever ways of getting a good night's rest despite the hot and humid conditions?
Let me know at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster, Editor
