The Armidale Express
Home/News/Latest News

A Christmas message from the Editor

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
December 17 2023 - 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Christmas message from the Editor
A Christmas message from the Editor

The Armidale Express wishes our audiences and advertisers a very happy Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.