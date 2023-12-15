The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Witnesses say aircraft 'in a corkscrew' before crashing near Gundaroo

PB
By Peter Brewer
December 15 2023 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Air safety investigators are still unable to determine why the pilot of the Cirrus light aircraft which crashed in a Gundaroo paddock on October 6 killing all four people on board was unable to deploy the "last resort" parachute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.