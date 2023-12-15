The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

9 properties Armidale first home buyers can get for under $750k

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
December 16 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help