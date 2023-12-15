9 properties Armidale first home buyers can get for under $750k

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
The Express has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Armidale at $750,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
Older homes that have been renovated, under this price point, provide an opportunity for first home buyers, such as the house currently listed at 30 Hargrave Street, Armidale.
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom house is situated in a convenient location, on a 904sqm block.
It features new carpet and flooring throughout; built-in robes; a modern kitchen; internal laundry, with second toilet; north-facing verandah; covered and paved outdoor area; and lock-up garage and carport.
It has a price guide of $350,000 - $385,000.
Also on the market is the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house currently listed at 28 Glen Innes Road, Armidale.
This brick and tile home offers spacious living, with an additional study; reverse cycle air conditioning; master en-suite; an all weather, outdoor area, with atrium style roof and sky-lighting; double garage and workshop; and fully secure backyard.
It has a price guide of $580,000 - $610,000.
The property at 9 Ishbell Drive, Armidale has a price guide of $500,000 - $550,000.
Located on a 599sqm block, this recently renovated, solid brick house is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property features built-in robes; master ensuite; open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area; internal laundry; securely fenced yard; and double detached garage.
The home currently listed at 38 Macdonald Drive, Armidale, has a price guide of $470,000 - $515,000.
It boasts three bedrooms, with built-in robes; renovated three-way bathroom; open plan kitchen, dining and living area; internal laundry; lock-up garage; neat lawn and low maintenance gardens; and covered outdoor entertaining space.
At 3 Werrina Crescent, Armidale, there is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home listed with a price guide of $620,000 - $670,000.
It features built-in robes; master ensuite; flowing floor plan; wood heating system; double glazed windows; and double lock-up garage.
It is conveniently situated in close proximity to Ben Venue Public School and North Hill Pharmacy.
In the sought-after North Hill, there is a four-bedroom home listed at 4 Williams Place, Armidale, with a price guide of $575,000 to $595,000.
It boasts built-in robes; master ensuite plus walk-in robe; shower and separate bath in main bathroom, and separate toilet; open-plan kitchen, family and dining area, with all rooms North-facing.
Outside the property features a covered North-facing entertainment deck; double remote-controlled garage; fenced rear yard, with easy-care gardens and a veggie patch.
New homes can present a great opportunity for first home buyers, such as the four-bedroom house at 5 Greaves Close, Armidale.
Located in a South Hill area, this spacious modern home features a well-lit and bright interior, with two-bathrooms; fully fenced rear yard; built-in robes; rear covered patio area; open plan living/kitchen; master ensuite and walk-in robe; and two car spaces.
It has a price guide of $565,000 to $585,000.
The unit currently listed at 1/3 Gordon Street, Armidale has a price guide of $389,000.
This modern three-bedroom unit in North Hill boasts an open plan living area, with reverse cycle air conditioning; carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans and built-in robes; master ensuite; and single lock up garage with remote controlled door.
Set on approximately five acres of established native trees and gardens, the home currently listed at 116 Kendall Road, Armidale is a unique opportunity.
It offers four-bedrooms (two with built-in robes); open plan kitchen and living area; second living area, with polished timber floors and full northern aspect; wood heating in both living rooms; and reverse cycle air conditioning.
Outside there is a pool with timber boardwalk and an undercover entertaining area; four bay Colourbond shed, with slab and power; carport with a studio; two dams; established gardens and lawns; and a 4.5 Kilowatt solar system.
It has a price guide of $640,000 - $680,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.