Bushfires contained as New England faces another week of hot, dry weather

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:06pm
In the Long Gully Road area south of Tingha, aircraft was deployed to help on-ground firefighters contain a blaze on Saturday, December 9. That fire is now under control.
RURAL firefighters faced a busy weekend, battling at least five blazes across New England in heatwave conditions.

