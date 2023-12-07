The Armidale Express
Coo-ee for volunteers, float and stallholders at next year's autumn festival

Updated December 7 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Contact Armidale Regional Council if you would like to sit on the Autumn Festival committee, or enter a float in the parade.
APPLICATIONS are open for floats and stallholders at next year's Armidale Autumn Festival.

