Coo-ee for volunteers, float and stallholders at next year's autumn festival

APPLICATIONS are open for floats and stallholders at next year's Armidale Autumn Festival.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, April 6.
The festival has been an institution and beacon for civic pride in Armidale for more than 30 years. The theme of this year's parade will be a celebration of autumn.
This year's 2023 festival saw the return of the street parade that featured floats from schools and other community organisations. Now is the time to get your community, sport, school or business group together and show off your Armidale pride.
"Autumn has traditionally been an important season for our region that evokes so much community and civic pride for the wonderful city of Armidale," Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said
"Our region is a stand-out performer for its dazzling display of autumn colour and fabulous local talent.
"The Autumn Festival marks the beginning of the autumn season and the change of foliage from greens to yellow, oranges and reds of peak foliage in late April."
Other festival favourites will be back in 2024 including Breakfast with the Band, entertainment, food vendors, market stalls in Civic Park in the Armidale Creeklands and this year the return of the popular Campus to City Canter.
Activities are also being planned to celebrate the Autumn season beyond the festival including the inaugural Autumn Festival Art Competition.
Mayor Coupland said the success of the Autumn Festival was driven by a strong council and community partnership.
"We are calling for members of the community who would like to sit on the Autumn Festival committee or community groups that would like to get involved in helping out in the logistics on the day or in the planning in the lead-up to the event to reach out to our engagement team on 0448 920 309 or email communications@armidale.nsw.gov.au," Mayor Coupland said.
"It is a team effort to bring this event to life and any help we can get is greatly appreciated and contributes to the continued success of the festival."
Float and market stall application forms are located on council's website, armidaleregional.nsw.gov.au/council/council-events/autumn-festival
