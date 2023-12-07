The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

All sewn up | Embroidery exhibition stitches together the natural world

Updated December 7 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Wilford's daughters Meg and Naomi with some of the treasures collected over their mothers life which make up part of the collection in the exhibition A Stitch In Time.
Judy Wilford's daughters Meg and Naomi with some of the treasures collected over their mothers life which make up part of the collection in the exhibition A Stitch In Time.

AN EXHIBITION just opened at NERAM, A Stitch in Time, pays homage to local artist Judy Wilford's skill, creativity and technique of expressing the natural world in fabric and thread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help