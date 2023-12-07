All sewn up | Embroidery exhibition stitches together the natural world

AN EXHIBITION just opened at NERAM, A Stitch in Time, pays homage to local artist Judy Wilford's skill, creativity and technique of expressing the natural world in fabric and thread.
While the memorial exhibition features small scale works, the sheer detail and depth of field achieved through Wilford's expert application in layering complex and subtle variations in colour and texture, commands the viewer's attention as they explore what feels like vast and expansive landscapes.
Referring to nature in its many varied aspects, Wilford worked in a realistic and impressionistic manner in the creation of hand embroidered artworks.
"I was lucky enough to work with Judy to curate her 2017 exhibition at NERAM," NERAM director Rachael Parsons said.
"The process involved several visits to Judy and Chris' home with much in depth discussion, always accompanied by a glass of white wine.
"Judy's work is exquisite, reflective of both her commitment to technical and stylistic experimentation and to her lifelong love of the natural world."
Each of Wilford's works needs considered viewing to enjoy the detail of individually rendered flowers in a field of yellow or pink or to see the subtle shift in tones of long grasses.
Wilford's daughter Meg said her mum's passion for nature and the arts were reflected in many aspects of her life and her work.
"She loved order and was a perfectionist," Meg said.
"In her studio space, all her materials are on rolls or neatly stacked in cabinets and in cupboards. On opening, they reveal an Aladdin's cave of papers, fabrics, threads and fine glass beads.
"On her work bench, pens, pencils and brushes are in containers and jars. Walls covered with inspirational finds and keepsakes from fellow artists. Books and journals carefully collated in the overflowing pigeonhole bookcase. A collector's treasure trove."
Wilford worked with fabric and thread and the varied techniques of hand embroidery.
Her embroideries drew on years of personal study and practice in design, drawing, painting, printmaking, clay and object making. However, it is the flexibility and the technical variety inherent in textiles, in particular hand embroidery, that fascinated her.
Wilford's works are held in diplomatic, corporate and private collections in Australia and internationally. Her involvement in the early Australian Craft Shows with her husband Chris, opened doors to representation by galleries Australia wide and as far as New York. She exhibited regularly at Bungendore Wood Works Gallery, at regional galleries including NERAM and in many joint and travelling exhibitions.
Wilford was particularly passionate about miniatures and was awarded the 2013 National Australian Society of Miniature Arts Award for mixed media. She was also awarded the Yvonne Perring Award for the best use of traditional techniques in 2012.
Wilford was a highly regarded tutor throughout Australia and New Zealand. At textile forums and at the McGregor Schools (USQ) tutoring her developed techniques revolving around birds and their habitats, the wider landscape and its narrative.
A Stitch in Time: Judy Wilford Retrospective will be on at NERAM until February 4, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.