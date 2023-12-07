The Armidale Express
Weekender

Rain doesn't dampen fairy festival spirits in Uralla

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
December 7 2023 - 3:44pm
Young fairies getting ready for the annual fairy festival in Uralla , photo Dave Robinson
Young fairies getting ready for the annual fairy festival in Uralla , photo Dave Robinson

Hundred of wizards and fairies braved the rain and cold and turned out in Uralla for the annual fairy festival over the weekend.

