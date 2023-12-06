Storms possible as New England swelters through heatwave

Thunderstorms are possible across New England on Thursday as heatwave conditions continue.
Moree to the west is bearing the brunt of the hotter conditions with a 41-degree top temperature predicted throughout the day.
Warialda and Inverell will also swelter through the day with forecast tops of 41 degrees and 37 degrees respectively.
Armidale and Tenterfield will also be sweating with temperatures predicted to hit around 33 degrees.
Guyra and Glen Innes will escape the worst of the heat with daytime tops of 30 degrees forecast for Thursday.
Conditions will persist through Friday and into Saturday with overnight lows also warmer than average across the region as Moree and Warialda endure a restless 23 degree minimum overnight.
Moree's temperature will plateau with 40 degrees forecast for the next couple of days, while conditions will increase for armidale with the mercury to climb to 35 by Saturday.
Walcha and Uralla's temperatures will mimic that of Armidale.
Tenterfield and Glen Innes are both forecast to hold steady with daytime tops of around 33 degrees into the weekend.
Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are more susceptible to the health effects of heatwaves include: the elderly, infants and young children, people who have to work in hot conditions, people on certain medications, people who are unwell or have chronic illness and people who live alone or are socially isolated.
Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches heavy or loss of sweating, muscle cramps, dry swollen tongue, rapid pulse and rapid shallow breathing.
