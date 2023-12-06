The Armidale Express
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Storms possible as New England swelters through heatwave

By Staff Writers
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:09am
Thunderstorms are possible across New England on Thursday as heatwave conditions continue.

