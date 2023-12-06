The Armidale Express
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Animal shelter closes after outbreak of parvovirus, shortage of vaccines

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:15pm
Armidale Companion Animal Shelter has been disinfected after a case of parvovirus.
A CASE OF parvovirus has forced Armidale's Companion Animal Shelter to close for a week.

