Monday, 27 November 2023
Engineers from across Australia to inspect Kempsey to Armidale Road upgrade

Updated November 27 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
The Kempsey-Armidale Road is an important corridor, which links Armidale and the coast.
ENGINEERS from across Australia will inspect the Kempsey to Armidale Road Recovery Project next week, as a case study in the difficulties of working in a remote and constrained site area.

