ENGINEERS from across Australia will inspect the Kempsey to Armidale Road Recovery Project next week, as a case study in the difficulties of working in a remote and constrained site area.
The site visit is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, followed by a presentation of the project by Armidale Regional Council.
They will also inspect Oaky River Dam as part of the visit.
Engineers Australia is the peak body for the engineering profession in Australia. Its mission and vision for the future is to continue to advance the science and practice of engineering to benefit the community.
Attendees will learn about the complex geotechnical challenges of the Kempsey to Armidale Road Recovery Project.
The Disaster Recovery Works are jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Natural Disaster Funding Arrangements 2018.
The Kempsey-Armidale Road is an important corridor, which links Armidale and the coast.
The road also supports the local community and agriculture and tourism industries in both the Armidale and Kempsey regions.
The Oaky River Dam is located 50 kilometres east of Armidale near Wollomombi.
The dam will be a vital component to secure the water supply for the region and a significant step in meeting Council's population and growth targets.
The presentations will be made by Council's chief officer - assets and services, Alex Manners and Council's manager water and wastewater, Mark Byrne.
The site visit will be escorted by members of the project team.
