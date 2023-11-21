The Armidale Express
New England art bursary awarded to Armidale artist

Updated November 21 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:17pm
Helen Dangar Memorial Art bursary recipient Janna Hayes, centre, with NERAM director Rachael Parsons and Bill Dangar.
ARMIDALE artist Janna Hayes has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary, winning $3000 towards her future art endeavours.

