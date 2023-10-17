GARDENERS are advised to Slip, Slop and Slap in the last weekend in October, for this year's NERAMble Art In The Garden.
Two adjoining gardens on the outskirts of Armidale will open to provide a stunning setting for a range of artworks available for sale.
This is the 15th NERAMble to be organised by the Friends of NERAM as one of their major fundraisers for the art gallery.
The event will feature sculptures, pottery, silver jewellery and watercolours as well as plants, secondhand stall, garden furniture stall and a raffle. Teas and lunches will be available.
The spacious gardens have been created on two levels with garden beds around the houses and the lower level is a grassy expanse ideal for showcasing the art works.
Both levels are linked by an unusual retaining wall of rocks contained within metal edging.
Sheltering under a row of ancient elms the garden beds are planted with shrubs surrounded by soft drifts of perennials. Antique wrought iron arches are covered in roses.
Local artist James White will be the artist in residence for the weekend and three other local artists Debbnie Goos, Libby Vidal and Stephanie Clark will also be exhibiting watercolours and pastels.
Silversmiths Felicity Chapel and Richard Moon will be exhibiting as will potter Max Powell along with six local sculptors.
All works will be for sale.
The event will run each day from 10 to 4pm on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 at 31 to 35 Bona Vista Road.
Directions From the airport roundabout take the Armidale exit, travel down the New England Highway to the arboretum, turn right into Galloway Street then turn into Burgess Street, which is the third street on the right and travel to the top of Burgess Street and turn right into Bona Vista Road. Parking in Burgess Street.
